Atlanta Public Schools introduce round-the-clock "Talk It Out" mental health support for students

On the final day of Suicide Prevention Month, students and staff in Atlanta Public Schools are spotlighting a new resource they believe could save lives.

Seventh grader Siara White knows the toll untreated mental health struggles can take. She said she battled depression and thought about suicide after classmates bullied her over her race.

"I felt like nobody was really listening to my voice or my mother's," White said. "As much as we both tried to explain what was going on, no one really cared about my feelings."

White, a student at Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy, said she often felt isolated.

"That was more just like trying to go somewhere where nobody would really know who I was, like I wouldn't be on the earth anymore," she said.

Now, White is among a group of students working to ensure no one else feels that alone.

The district has introduced Talk It Out, a confidential text line that connects Atlanta Public Schools middle and high school students with licensed mental health professionals 24 hours a day.

"Talk It Out is our 24/7 mental health support program we created for Atlanta Public Schools students last year," said Brooke Smith, a senior at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. "Consistently, students spoke about how mental health support could definitely be stronger in Atlanta Public Schools."

Brooke Smith is one of the students making sure all Atlanta Public School students have someone to talk to. CBS News Atlanta

For White, it's the kind of lifeline she wishes she had during her darkest moments.

"It's nice to talk to your mother and all, but it's easier to talk to someone that's licensed and they know what's going on," she said.

Now, thanks to students like White and Smith, every APS student has someone they can reach out to when they need it most.

Parents can share the program with their children by telling them to text "ATLANTA" to 1-844-935-0933 to connect with a counselor.