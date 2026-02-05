T.I. opens up about career shift from rap to comedy

T.I. has spent decades commanding stages as a chart-topping rapper, but these days, the Atlanta icon is chasing laughs instead of platinum plaques and finding healing along the way.

Known to fans as T.I. or T.I.P., Clifford "Tip" Harris has stepped into a new role as a standup comedian, a move he admits was never part of the plan. Harris said comedy wasn't something he set out to pursue, even as his career expanded into acting, writing and producing.

"I ain't never really had no interest in being a comedian," Harris said. "But I have had interest in doing comedies and movies, writing them, producing them, acting in them."

That changed a few years ago when the Atlanta native began performing standup sets around the country. Harris said he quickly fell in love with being on stage, returning night after night to sharpen his craft. His commitment eventually earned him a spot opening for Dave Chappelle, one of comedy's most respected voices.

"I fell in love with it," Harris said. "Every day, I was coming back to try and get back on stage everywhere I was. I think that's what kind of made people know that I was serious about it." Harris' new comedy special, "Cheaper Than Therapy," reflects both his growth as a performer and his willingness to be vulnerable. He said filming the special offered a sense of relief during a challenging period in his life.

"I've gone through some stuff," Harris said. "And to make sense of it all, you have to kind of toss it out there. You have to converse about it. Laughing about things that I would have normally maybe kept to myself, laughing with others about it, has proven itself to be therapeutic for me."

The pivot to comedy marks a major shift for Harris, whose career includes more than 10 million albums sold in the U.S., three Grammy Awards, and a long list of honors across music and entertainment. He is also the founder of Grand Hustle Records, owner of the Akoo and Hustle Gang clothing brands, an artist-owner of TIDAL, and a businessman with interests spanning real estate, technology, and sports.

Still, Harris knows not everyone will immediately embrace his evolution. He said that skepticism doesn't concern him.

"I'm not looking for acceptance or for any reaction from anybody," Harris said. "I'm not waiting for people to take me seriously. I'm worried about how long it can continue to heal me."