Suspect killed by car while trying to escape deputies on Interstate 75, GSP says

A chase involving Clayton County deputies ended with a deadly turn after officials say a man was hit and killed while trying to run across Interstate 75.

Investigators with the Georgia State Patrol say the fatal crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate near Langford Parkway.

According to the GSP, a Clayton County officer attempted to pull over a vehicle and executed a PIT maneuver, which caused it to stop.

Officials say the man attempted to run across the interstate and fell onto the lanes.

While one vehicle was able to stop before striking the driver, another vehicle collided with the first, sending it forward and into the man.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.