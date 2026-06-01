Suspect and victim identified in deadly stabbing on MARTA train at Oakland City Station

Officials have identified the 25-year-old suspect and the 66-year-old victim in a deadly stabbing on a MARTA train at Oakland City Station over the weekend.

John Elijah Matthews is now facing a murder charge for the death of Margaret Swan.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing, which happened around noon on May 30, was a "senseless act of violence."

Authorities with the MARTA Police Department say that officers responded to the train after receiving reports of the stabbing and took Matthews into custody immediately.

Despite the best efforts of the officers and emergency medical services, Swan died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident," MARTA said in a statement. "We understand the concern and fear incidents like this can cause for those who ride and work on the MARTA system."

With recent acts of violence on the transit system, MARTA said they "understand the concern and fear" riders may have, but offered assurance that its officers "remain committed to the safety and security of our riders and employees."

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.