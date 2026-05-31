Woman fatally stabbed on MARTA train at Oakland City Station, suspect arrested

A woman was fatally stabbed aboard a MARTA train Saturday afternoon at Oakland City Station, according to MARTA Police.

Police said the incident happened around noon on May 30 while officers were patrolling the station.

Authorities responded to reports of a woman who had been stabbed on a train and immediately took a suspect into custody.

Officers also rendered aid to the victim before emergency medical services arrived, MARTA said. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"This appears to be a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident," MARTA said in a statement.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim or the suspect.

MARTA officials acknowledged the fear incidents like this may cause for riders and employees across the transit system.

"We understand the concern and fear incidents like this can cause for those who ride and work on the MARTA system," the agency said. "MARTA Police are actively investigating and remain committed to the safety and security of our riders and employees."

The investigation remains ongoing.