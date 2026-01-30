Hidden idol gives Georgia "Survivor" fans chance to watch the 50th season's finale live

"Survivor" fans now have the chance to search for a hidden idol in Georgia for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to watch the "Survivor 50" finale live.

"Survivor 49" winner Savannah Louie, an Atlanta local, helped reveal the clue for the idol Friday morning.

This has never been done before in the 25 years "Survivor" has been on air.

"You have to use your critical thinking skills, you have to be creative, you actually have to go take the initiative," said Louie. "If you're not playing 'Survivor' in Fiji, let me tell you, this is the next best option. It literally gives you the sense of, 'Oh my gosh, I'm out there. I need to find that idol.' The stakes are high! You are playing for the chance to go to the 'Survivor 50' finale!"

Savannah Louie is back for another season after winning "Survivor 49," and you could join her at the finale. CBS News Atlanta

Louie not only won Survivor 49, she's also a castaway on "Survivor 50" and will be at the finale.

"I cannot remember any other buildup or excitement quite like what we are seeing with season 50. I think it's totally appropriate, and the only thing you can do in order to prepare for a season this epic. 'Survivor 50' is going to be the biggest season of all time. So I think doing this national idol hunt, yeah, it's big, it should be big, that's how we want to see 'Survivor 50' play out," said Louie.

The 50th season of "Survivor" premieres on CBS Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Fans can sign up for the idol hunt here: https://www.survivor50challenge.com/