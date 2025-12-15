Student charged with aggravated assault after alleged stabbing at North Atlanta High School

A student accused of stabbing another student with a pair of scissors at North Atlanta High School has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held in jail without bond, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

The incident happened last week near the school cafeteria during a physical altercation between two students. APS said one student sustained an injury involving a pair of scissors and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The district has not released the condition of the injured student.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools said the student accused of the stabbing is also facing disciplinary action under the Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct.

"The student responsible for injuring another student during a physical altercation at North Atlanta High School last week has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently in jail without bond," APS said. "The student also faces disciplinary charges in alignment with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain the highest priority at all Atlanta Public Schools."

APS described the incident as isolated and said there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

No additional details about the students involved have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.