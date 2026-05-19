Stone Mountain High School student shot, injured near bus stop

A Stone Mountain High School student was shot at her bus stop Tuesday morning, and now police are searching for the shooter.

The DeKalb County Police Department said its officers responded around 7:51 a.m. to Stone Mill Drive and Juliette Road. At the bus stop, officers said one patient had very minor injuries.

In a statement, DeKalb County School District confirmed the incident involved a Stone Mountain High School student who sustained an injury at a bus stop on Tuesday morning. Emergency personnel responded immediately, and the student's parent or guardian was notified.

School officials said the district's Division of Public Safety and school administration are actively investigating and that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

The district also said it is reinforcing expectations for student behavior on campus, at bus stops and during transportation, and encouraged families to speak with students about making positive choices and reporting concerns to school staff.

Because the incident involves students and an active investigation, officials said no additional details are being released at this time.