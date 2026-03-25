Special election set for Georgia Senate District 7 seat in Gwinnett County

A special election has been set for voters in northern Gwinnett County to fill a vacant Georgia State Senate seat.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced this week that a special election for Senate District 7 will be held on May 19, following the resignation of former Sen. Nabilah Parkes. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff election is scheduled for June 16.

District 7 includes parts of northern Gwinnett County, covering communities such as Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Buford and Braselton, along with areas near Hog Mountain and Puckett.

Candidates looking to run must qualify later this month at the Secretary of State's Elections Division office in downtown Atlanta. Qualifying will take place March 26, March 27 and March 30, with a $400 qualifying fee.

The deadline to register to vote in the special election is April 20, and early in-person voting is set to begin April 27.