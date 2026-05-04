South Georgia wildfires enter third week as Brantley County schools reopen and evacuations are lifted

Two major South Georgia wildfires are entering their third week, but crews say they're making steady progress on containment.

The Highway 82 fire is now 22,471 acres and 75% contained, according to Shane Hardee, operations section chief with Southern Area Team 1, who provided Monday's update.

Hardee said crews have completed major suppression work in Division Alpha, where heavy equipment was used to break apart berms and expose lingering heat in deep organic soils. Officials said that area is now fully "black," meaning no active fire spread is expected there at this time.

"We're feeling good that there's no immediate escape potential there," Hardee said, adding that a small number of resources will remain in place for monitoring.

North of Highway 82, crews continued reinforcing containment lines near the Browntown corridor and surrounding neighborhoods, where many residents have recently returned.

Hotspots persist in deep organic soils

Despite progress, firefighters said challenging conditions remain south of Highway 32 and west of Browntown, where deep organic soils continue to smolder underground.

Crews are using bulldozers, hand crews, and water-equipped "pumper cats" to mop up remaining hot spots along containment features.

Officials said smoke increases have been observed in some areas during sunny conditions as buried heat resurfaces.

Long-term containment lines being built

North of Highway 32, crews have constructed additional contingency lines intended to prevent future fire spread into Penn Holloway Bay.

Farther north, officials are also building wider long-term containment lines in preparation for potential wind events or new ignitions in the weeks ahead.

In Division Golf, excavators are being brought in to address remaining heat pockets and smoke-producing areas in organic fuels.

Farther south along Doe Road, Fendig Road and the Highway 110 corridor, crews have completed key containment work and are now focused on suppression repair, restoring areas impacted during firefighting operations.

"These are the crews doing the restoration work after the fire fight," Hardee said.

ATKINSON, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: Firefighters put out a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026 in Atkinson, Georgia. The wildfire is one of many burning in the southeastern United States. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Brantley County Schools reopen, evacuations lifted

The Georgia Forestry Commission said all evacuation zones tied to the Highway 82 fire have been lifted, though Zones 23 and 24 remain active fire areas.

Highway 32 remains partially closed, with barricades still in place at Highway 110 and Browntown Road.

The curfew has been lifted, and schools and county offices have resumed normal operations, including trash collection.

In a post on Facebook, the Brantley County School System stated, "With the improvement of fire conditions, we plan to welcome our students back to school on Monday. We also want to say this clearly and with care for families who have been impacted, displaced, or are still navigating property loss. Please do not feel any pressure to return to school right away. Your safety, your needs, and your time to recover come first.

"Our schools will be open and ready to provide a sense of normalcy, care, and support for the students who are able to return to school. At the same time, we remain committed to standing alongside those who are not yet able to come back, continuing to support you in every way we can."

Officials said recovery efforts are now underway, but residents should still expect to see smoke, equipment and firefighters in active areas.

Pineland Road fire holds at more than 32,000 acres

Meanwhile, the Pineland Road fire continues to burn across Clinch and Echols counties, holding at 32,575 acres and 44% contained.

Officials said the fire remains active in heavy southern fuels and bay areas, making suppression difficult. Crews are working within containment boundaries north of Highway 94, west of US 441, south of Thelma Headlight Road and east of Will Rewis Road.

A total of 267 personnel remain assigned to the fire, supported by engines, bulldozers, aircraft and multiple cooperating agencies.

Dry weather continues to challenge crews

Fire officials warned that extremely dry conditions persist, with low humidity and gusty winds expected later in the week.

Even after recent rainfall, crews said fire behavior can increase quickly during dry afternoon periods.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the Pineland Road fire, prohibiting drones and aircraft from entering the airspace.

Road closures remain in place

Road closures continue across portions of Echols and Clinch counties near the Pineland Road fire, and officials are urging drivers to follow all barricades and instructions from law enforcement.

Officials reported no civilian fatalities or missing persons. One responder injury has been reported.

Both fires remain active, but officials say continued containment progress is allowing some communities to safely begin the return and recovery process.