South Fulton's Southwest Arts Center expands access to arts education

From graphite pencils and spoken word poetry to dance, South Fulton Southwest Arts Center is expanding arts education opportunities and expanding its role as a creative hub for the community.

In drawing classes, CBS Atlanta observed participants on the first day of class, learning the fundamentals, like how different pencils affect shading, tone, and texture. Students also learn how softer, darker pencils behave differently on paper and how overworking graphite can create unwanted shine. The class is part of a structured program designed to build foundational skills.

"We do four weeks of drawing, and then we do four weeks of beginner painting. To me, drawing is the foundation for the painting," said Lloyd Harold, one of the arts education coordinators for the center.

The Southwest Arts Center has also introduced a spoken word class as part of its theater programming, created in response to growing interest.

"It is a class that, based on high demand, I have decided to create underneath the theater umbrella," said Devin Shaw, theater arts education coordinator at the Southwest Arts Center. "It is also an opportunity for our seniors under our Seniors Arts Programs (SAP) program to come in and share their creative works."

Shaw said the class provides a platform for self-expression across generations.

"This class, in particular, like so many others, provides a platform for our students to have their voices heard," Shaw said. "The Southwest Art Center is a hub. It brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, experiences."

The Southwester Arts Center is expanding its role as a creative hub for South Fulton. Kasi McKoy

Classes are designed to meet students at different skill levels.

"We meet people where they are and support them in any way," Shaw said.

The center also installed new flooring, curtains, murals, and upgraded theater technology.

"Our renovations happened in steps," Shaw said. "Our theater, which has recently been reopened - we had a ribbon-cutting not too long ago. It's also been newly renovated, state-of-the-art technology."

He said the response from the community has been positive.

"They love seeing the improvements in their community," Shaw said. "They want their children and their grandchildren involved."

In another studio, seniors participate in a jazz dance class taught through the Senior Arts Program.

"We focus on precision, technique, making sure that they are moving efficiently and have full range of motion," said dance instructor Algeria Stevenson. "As well as having fun and improving their coordination for day-to-day activities."

CBS News Atlanta

Stevenson emphasized the importance of creative outlets, particularly for young people affected by community violence.

"We want to make sure that we're giving those kids and those teens an outlet," Stevenson said. "If you're upset, if you're angry, write a book, write a movie, draw a picture. We are even offering podcasting classes now."

Many classes at the Southwest Arts Center are free or offered at a low cost. The center will host a spring event showcasing student work on May 16.

"This is our recital, which is a culminating performance of all the classes," Stevenson said. "Please register. Registration is free, and we have free parking here."

As programming continues to expand, educators say the goal remains consistent: ensuring access to creative expression for all members of the community.

You can learn more about the programming on the City of South Fulton's website.