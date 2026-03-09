South Fulton police monitoring possible "park takeover" advertised for Monday on social media

South Fulton officials are warning young people to make responsible choices as they monitor a possible "takeover" event at a local park on Monday.

The South Fulton Police Department says that its investigators are aware of a social media flyer encouraging teens to gather for a "park takeover" at Welcome All Park on Will Lee Road.

The agency said that it was keeping an eye on social media platforms and working with other law enforcement agencies.

"While many of these gatherings begin as social media trends, they can quickly create unsafe conditions for participants, park visitors, and surrounding neighborhoods," interim Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric L. Alexander said. "Officers will be present in the area and are prepared to address any disruptive or unlawful activity if necessary."

The so-called takeovers have spread on social media across metro Atlanta and the country, raising safety concerns and ending in arrests.

In late February, the Atlanta Police Department said 14 people were arrested, and 11 firearms were recovered after what officers described as a planned "Teen Takeover" event near the BeltLine corridor. A similar event in Cobb County, police arrested multiple people at The Battery.

Some businesses and counties have made new policies in response to takeover flyers. Atlanta's Cascade Skating Rink made it so that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays while on the property, pointing to "recent citywide teen activity" as the reason behind the change.

Over the weekend, Henry County declared a local state of emergency, setting up a curfew for everyone under the age of 18 that lasted until 6 a.m. on Monday.

South Fulton police asked parents and guardians to speak with their children about making safe and responsible choices.

"Parents looking for positive activities for their children are encouraged to explore our programs through the South Fulton Police Athletic & Activities League (PAL)," Alexander said.