Georgia Democrats move to block ICE detention facilities in South Fulton, across state

Georgia state Senator Jaha Howard and South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis announced new legislative efforts Sunday aimed at preventing large-scale Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities from opening in metro Atlanta and elsewhere in Georgia.

Speaking at South Fulton City Hall, the two Democrats outlined a proposed state Senate bill and a city resolution they say are designed to stop what they described as "industrial-scale" detention centers from being placed in local communities without public input.

The announcement comes in response to reported plans for ICE "mega-center" facilities in Social Circle and Oakwood, including one site said to be designed to hold up to 10,000 detainees, a capacity larger than the population of some host communities.

The proposed Senate bill would restrict state support

Georgia state Senator Jaha Howard announced plans to introduce legislation barring the use of state funds, incentives, or public-private partnerships to support ICE detention facilities. CBS News Atlanta

Howard said he plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit the use of state-controlled funds, tax incentives, subsidies or public-private partnership mechanisms to support the acquisition, construction, renovation, expansion or operation of ICE detention facilities.

The proposal would also require environmental impact reviews, public hearings, and comprehensive site assessments before any detention facility could be considered.

"We are here because of a proposal of a 10,000-bed detention facility in a town with fewer than 5,000 residents. That should give every Georgian pause," Howard said during the news conference.

Howard argued that such facilities could place heavy infrastructure demands on small municipalities and carry long-term financial and community impacts. He said Georgia taxpayers "should not subsidize or facilitate large-scale federal detention expansion without clear public consent or accountability."

The legislation would join other Democratic-backed bills, including Howard's previously filed Senate Bill 464, which seeks to prohibit immigration agents from using facial recognition software and other biometric identification methods in Georgia.

Howard emphasized that while he supports secure borders, he believes "secure borders do not require industrial-scale detention facilities imposed without local consent."

South Fulton resolution would oppose ICE sites within city limits

South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Zenobia plans to introduce a city resolution declaring South Fulton's opposition to ICE detention warehouses within city limits. CBS News Atlanta

Willis said she plans to introduce a city resolution at an upcoming council meeting declaring that the City of South Fulton opposes the establishment of ICE detention warehouses within city limits.

She also stated that South Fulton is not coordinating with ICE agents in sweeps or raids.

"As long as I serve the people here in South Fulton, I will stand for transparency, community consent, and responsible governance," Willis said, adding that detention centers are not part of the city's comprehensive development vision.

Willis said she will work to advance language affirming that the city should not provide zoning approvals, land or logistical cooperation for detention facilities.

"Our community is not a warehouse. It is our home, and I will always fight to protect it," she said.

State-level resolution in support of federal action

Georgia state Senator Kemp joined the announcement, saying he plans to file a resolution to amend federal law to require large detention centers to get congressional approval. CBS News Atlanta

Rashaun Kemp also joined the announcement, saying he plans to file a resolution supporting U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in efforts to amend federal law to require congressional approval before large detention centers are established in local communities.

Kemp said decisions about large-scale federal detention facilities "should not be brought to our communities without local control and voices being heard."

The proposed state and local measures are expected to be introduced in the coming days. Additional details, lawmakers said, will be shared as the legislation moves forward.