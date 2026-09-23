Son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star out on bond month after arrest on sex crimes charges

Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., is out of custody and at home with his mother a month after his arrest on felony sex crime charges.

Biermann, the teenage son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, was released from the Atlanta Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in the last few days, TMZ reports.

In August, Biermann, 15, was arrested in Alpharetta on charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery connected to an incident investigators say happened on April 23, 2026. A grand jury later indicted the teen on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge granted Biermann a bond of $200,000, but set some strict conditions for him to remain out of custody.

Zolciak and Kroy Biermann attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on Feb. 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

According to Page Six, the 15-year-old was required to surrender his passport before being released from custody. Biermann must live at his mother's home and attend school virtually. He will be monitored electronically and cannot use a cellphone or social media.

The judge also prohibited Biermann from having direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim as well as her family or associates. He cannot have contact with anyone age 16 or younger.

Last week, Georgia prosecutors asked a judge to allow them to do forensic interviews of minor children. The motion does not give any specifics on the children or the specifics on the interviews.

"The State will proffer a good faith basis for concern regarding additional minors who require forensic interviews related to this case," the docs obtained by CBS News Atlanta read. "To the extent the Court must consider video evidence and receive a proffer by counsel related to potential victims, the State requests same be done in camera or in a closed courtroom, with counsel for defendant present. The video evidence is explicit in nature and should be reviewed and considered under seal."

After Biermann was arrested, Zolciak told Us Weekly the allegations against her son were "nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling."

"He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged," Zolciak said. "My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found."