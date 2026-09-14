Son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star granted bond with strict restrictions in felony sex crimes case

The teenage son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann has been granted bond, but his release comes with strict limits on where he can live and whom he can contact.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge set Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr.'s bond at $200,000 during a Sept. 11 hearing, according to Page Six.

Once released, the 15-year-old must live at his mother's home and attend school virtually. He will be monitored electronically and cannot use a cellphone or social media.

The judge also prohibited Biermann from having direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, her family or associates. He cannot have contact with anyone age 16 or younger.

Biermann was indicted this month on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE -- Pictured (l-r): Kim Biermann and Kroy Biermann -- WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE -- Pictured (l-r): Kim Biermann and Kroy Biermann -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

According to the indictment, all seven charges stem from an alleged incident on April 23.

Biermann was initially arrested in August on charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. He had been held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta.

After his arrest, Zolciak told Us Weekly that her son denied the allegations.

"He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged," Zolciak said.

Zolciak was an original cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The elder Biermann played linebacker for the Falcons after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft.