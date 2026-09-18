Prosecutors ask court for forensic interviews with minors in Kroy Biermann Jr.'s sex crimes case

Georgia prosecutors are asking a court to allow forensic interviews of minors for their case against Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., the teenage son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann.

In an emergency motion filed on Thursday obtained by CBS News Atlanta, the prosecution has asked the court for forensic interviews of minor children.

The motion does not give any specifics on the children or the specifics on the interviews.

"The State will proffer a good faith basis for concern regarding additional minors who require forensic interviews related to this case," the docs read, as reported by Us Magazine. "To the extent the Court must consider video evidence and receive a proffer by counsel related to potential victims, the State requests same be done in camera or in a closed courtroom, with counsel for defendant present. The video evidence is explicit in nature and should be reviewed and considered under seal."

In August, Biermann, 15, was arrested in Alpharetta on charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery connected to an incident investigators say happened on April 23, 2026. A grand jury indicted the teen this month on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Last week, a Fulton County Superior Court judge granted Biermann a bond of $200,000. He remains in custody at Atlanta's Metro Regional Youth Detention Center until his undetermined release date.

According to Page Six, the 15-year-old will be required to surrender his passport before being released from custody. Once released, Biermann must live at his mother's home and attend school virtually. He will be monitored electronically and cannot use a cellphone or social media.

The judge also prohibited Biermann from having direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, her family or associates. He cannot have contact with anyone age 16 or younger.

Zolciak and Kroy Biermann attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at the St. Regis Atlanta on Feb. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

In the days following his arrest, Zolciak described the allegations made against her son to Us Weekly as "nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling."

"He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged," Zolciak said. "My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found."

Zolciak was an original cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The elder Biermann played linebacker for the Falcons after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft.