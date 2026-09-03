Son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star indicted on sex crime charges by Georgia grand jury

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted the teenage son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann on seven felony counts.

Kroy Biermann Jr. is facing charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

The indictment comes after officers arrested the 15-year-old in August on charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. The indictment says all the charges are connected to an incident that happened on April 23, 2026.

Zolciak was an original cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The elder Biermann played linebacker for the Falcons after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft. The couple is currently going through a contentious divorce.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

After his arrest, Zolciak released a statement to Us Weekly saying that the allegations against her son were "nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling."

"He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged," Zolciak said. "My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found."

Biermann remains in custody at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.