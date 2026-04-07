Some income-based apartments along Atlanta Beltline rent for under $100 a month, officials say

The Atlanta Beltline Inc. says it is ahead of schedule in its effort to bring more affordable housing to communities along the popular trail.

Officials say nearly 80% of the goal to create or preserve 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030 has already been reached, with more than 4,400 units built or currently in the works.

Leaders say the progress comes as demand for affordable housing continues to grow across the city.

"Now more than ever, our city needs access to safe, affordable housing," said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta Beltline Inc.

One example is The Madison Reynoldstown, a 116-unit apartment community along Memorial Drive. The development is designed for low- to moderate-income residents, with some tenants paying less than $100 a month in rent depending on their income.

Officials say rent prices are based on what residents earn, using federal income guidelines. That means some units are set aside for people making as little as 30% of the area's median income, including families, seniors and those on fixed incomes like Social Security.

The apartments offer modern features like a pool, gym and rooftop deck, and are part of a broader effort to make affordable housing feel no different from market-rate housing.

"Affordable housing looked different in the past," said community manager Najah Eskridge in a statement. "Now, we look like everybody else."

The Beltline says a growing number of projects in development could help the city meet, or even exceed, its affordable housing goal in the coming years.