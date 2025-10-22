Georgia families won't receive SNAP benefits if government shutdown continues, food banks warn

One of Atlanta's biggest food banks is warning that, if the government shutdown continues another two weeks, nearly a million and a half Georgians will likely see delays in benefits.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank said there really isn't backup funding to fill in the gap if SNAP is not functioning for many Georgia families.

Jon West, the food bank's vice president, said the organization is ordering more food than it normally would, preparing for more people in need. That's on top of the government workers who are out of work because of the shutdown.

West is encouraging SNAP recipients to visit pantries and start getting food in place now, because more people could turn to pantries around Nov. 5.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified states that the continued lack of appropriations will lead to "insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits."

The Georgia Department of Human Services tells CBS News Atlanta it has asked its payment vendor for a plan on how quickly they can issue the month's benefits after the shutdown is over.

"We understand how important SNAP benefits are to Georgia families and are closely monitoring the situation," DHS officials said.

West said one in eight people in Georgia gets some support from SNAP.

"In Georgia alone, we received about $250 million in SNAP benefits a month," he said. "They go out to families that help them put food on the table. That's the value of food that we here in Atlanta distribute in a year."

On top of that, 80% of the people who receive SNAP benefits in Georgia have a child, are a senior, or have someone with a disability in their household.

At 22 days, the shutdown is now the second-longest lapse in funding in modern history. The 12th vote on a House-passed bill to extend government funding failed on Wednesday in the Senate.

While the food bank prepares for more people needing help, West says his organization needs volunteers. You can learn more and volunteer on the Atlanta Community Food Bank's website.