SkyView Atlanta observation wheel back running month after lightning strike

A major part of downtown Atlanta's skyline will be back up and running on Thursday.

SkyView Atlanta, the city's iconic observation wheel, has reopened after going down for maintenance following a lightning strike.

The attraction, located at 168 Luckie Street NW near Centennial Olympic Park, was completely dismantled and repaired to ensure its safe operation.

Crews removed the ring beams and spokes and shipped the axle to specialists in Missouri for repairs. The wheel was then reassembled near the park.

"From structural care to guest comfort, our maintenance work ensures SkyView Atlanta comes back better than ever," the company wrote on Facebook.

SkyView Atlanta ferris wheel seen in Atlanta on July 28, 2019. Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

SkyView Atlanta is a popular destination for both tourists and locals. The observation wheel rises more than 200 feet above Centennial Olympic Park and offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Each ride lasts about seven to 12 minutes, giving riders several full rotations high above downtown.

