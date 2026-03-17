1 person shot at VA clinic in Jasper, Georgia; suspected gunman shot by police

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper, Georgia, where police say a suspected gunman was shot by officers after reports of gunfire at the facility.

According to the City of Jasper, officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the VA Clinic on East Church Street.

When officers arrived, they located the suspected shooter at the scene. Police said the individual was confronted by responding officers and shot during the encounter.

Officials said one victim was found at the scene and taken for medical treatment before being airlifted to a hospital. Authorities have not released the victim's condition.

Earlier, CBS News Atlanta was told by the FBI in Atlanta that it was aware of the shooting and was assessing whether federal involvement would be necessary.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been asked to assist with the investigation.

City officials described the area around the VA building as a controlled law enforcement scene and asked residents to avoid the area while investigators continue their work.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspected shooter or additional details about what led to the incident. The case remains under active investigation, and officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.