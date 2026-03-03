Shooting at MARTA's Arts Center Station injures 1; suspect in custody

A morning commute through Midtown Atlanta was abruptly disrupted Tuesday after gunfire erupted at the Arts Center MARTA station, sending one person to the hospital and halting rail service along a busy stretch of track.

MARTA police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Arts Center station around 7:17 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released the victim's condition.

According to MARTA Police Department spokesperson Officer Sacoria Jackson, one suspect is in custody. Investigators have not yet released details about what led to the shooting.

The incident caused significant delays for commuters during the height of the morning rush. Due to police activity, MARTA temporarily suspended rail service at Lindbergh, Arts Center and Midtown stations, implementing a bus bridge to move passengers between stops. Major delays were reported along both the northbound and southbound lines.

MARTA also activated its MartaConnect program during the disruption, offering riders an $8 rideshare credit for Uber and Lyft to help ease travel impacts.

MARTA has since announced that normal rail service has resumed at Arts Center and the agency thanked riders for their patience.

Officials have not said whether the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information is urged to contact MARTA Police as the investigation continues.