Sheriff: No foul play suspected in seventh inmate death at DeKalb County Jail this year

Another inmate has died at the DeKalb County Jail, marking the seventh in-custody death at the facility this year.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Decatur resident Larynz Redd was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of Sept. 20. Jail staff and DeKalb EMS provided emergency medical care, but Redd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Redd had been in custody since May 2024. His cause of death remains under investigation, though authorities said there is no indication of foul play.

"The DeKalb Sheriff's Office is deeply concerned about the death of any individual in our custody," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. "Their care and safety are our priorities, but no occurrence of this nature is predictable. The circumstances, regardless of what caused a death, are always thoroughly investigated. In addition, our jail operations team is committed to improving conditions at the jail that may help to prevent incidents where possible."