Shaquille O'Neal offers to pay funeral expenses for 12-year-old girl who died after fight in Georgia

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has stepped in to help the family of a 12-year-old Georgia girl who died after a fight last week, offering to pay for her funeral expenses as the community mourns the loss.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office announced that O'Neal, who serves as the agency's chief of community relations, is partnering with Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett and Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds to support the family of Jada West.

West, a student at Mason Creek Middle School, died after a physical fight with another middle school student on March 11 shortly before 5 p.m., according to investigators.

Police in Villa Rica said the fight happened on Reflective Waters Drive in the Ashley Place subdivision, a neighborhood near the school. Authorities said the altercation did not take place on school property.

Family members say West collapsed shortly after the fight and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

O'Neal said the tragedy deeply affected him after seeing reports about the case.

"This story touched my heart the moment I saw it in the media," O'Neal said in a statement. "As a father, my heart goes out to Jada's family. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do."

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: American former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal reacts before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Scandrett said the loss of a child impacts an entire community and praised O'Neal and Pounds for stepping forward to help.

"The loss of a child shakes every parent, every community member, and every one of us who serves the public," Scandrett said. "Jada's life mattered, and in times like these, our responsibility is to stand beside families in their darkest moments."

Douglas County Sheriff Pounds said the effort is meant to remind the West family that they are not facing their grief alone.

"When a child's life is taken so tragically, it affects all of us," Pounds said. "Our goal is simple. We want Jada's family to know that they are not alone."

West's family described the 12-year-old as a gentle and caring girl who loved animals and often tried to help sick or injured pets.

The Douglas County School District said counselors and psychologists were sent to the school to support students and staff grieving the loss.

As of Wednesday morning, investigators said no charges have been filed, and authorities are continuing to work with the district attorney's office as the investigation moves forward.