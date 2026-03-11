Douglas County middle school student dies after off-campus fight, police say

A 12-year-old Douglas County girl is dead after a fight that police said happened after school last week.

"She saw her daughter not breathing, lying on the ground, and another adult was there performing CPR on her," said Lindsey Pettiford, the girl's aunt.

Police in Villa Rica identified the girl as Jada West, a student at Mason Creek Middle School.

Investigators said West was involved in a physical fight with another middle school student on Thursday, shortly before 5 p.m. on Reflective Waters Drive in the Ashley Place subdivision.

According to police, the fight happened in a neighborhood near the school and did not take place on school property.

Family members said West collapsed shortly after the fight. Pettiford said the moments after the fight were chaotic as people tried to help.

"She had fell down shortly after the fight. She could not make it home," she recalled.

Pettiford said West's mother rushed to the area after a friend ran to get her. West was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The 12-year-old's aunt described the girl as gentle and kind.

"She was so sweet. She was definitely non-confrontational," Pettiford said.

Pettiford said West loved animals and often tried to care for them.

"If she saw an animal sick, she would do her best to take care of it (and) feed it," she said. "She just - she was a loving girl."

The Douglas County School District said the fight did not happen during school hours had no connection to any activity on campus.

In a statement, the district said a crisis team of psychologists and counselors was at Mason Creek Middle School on Tuesday to support grieving students and staff.

District leaders said the loss is being felt across the school community and offered condolences to West's family.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators said no charges have been filed. Police said they are working with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office as the investigation continues.