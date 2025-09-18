Service dogs help metro Atlanta veterans heal after combat

September is National Service Dog Month, a time to honor heroic animals who help people struggling with disabilities.

For metro Atlanta veteran Whit Gray, a service dog didn't just save his life; it gave him a new mission to help others who are struggling.

At one time in his life, Gray said every day felt dark. He lived through combat and left the Army with injuries.

"I was suicidal, unfortunately, and I felt like I was fighting battles every day," he said.

Now the veteran walks through life with more ease thanks to Chopo, his gentle English Labrador and service dog of four years.

Whit Gray trains service dogs in metro Atlanta to help veterans like him suffering from mental health challenges. CBS News Atlanta

"I do have PTSD. I do have nightmares and other things that he helps me with," he said.

Gray said the special bond with Chopo brings him a sense of calm. He and Chopo's relationship inspired Gray to train other service dogs through Dog Training Elite, a company helping people like him deal with mental health challenges.

Last week, Gray was training Castiel. The psychiatric service dog spends time in the hallways and classrooms of East Coweta High School. His owner has been diagnosed with autism and is a student-teacher there.

One of Gray's tips for service dogs? Always keep a reward on hand.

You can learn more about Dog Training Elite on the organization's website.