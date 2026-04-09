Serial Killer Exhibition extended in Atlanta through May after record crowds, fainting incidents at Pullman Yards

One of Atlanta's most talked-about exhibits is sticking around longer.

"Serial Killer: The Exhibition" has extended its run at Pullman Yards through May 31 after drawing record attendance and sustained interest from visitors across the region, organizers announced Thursday.

The immersive true-crime experience — featuring more than 2,000 artifacts tied to serial killers from around the world — has quickly become a major attraction, especially among younger audiences.

Due to record-breaking crowds and ongoing fascination, "Serial Killer: The Exhibition" at Pullman Yards has been extended through May 31, organizers confirm. CBS News Atlanta

Strong turnout, long visits and unexpected reactions

Organizers say the exhibit has exceeded expectations in nearly every category. Visitors are spending an average of more than three hours inside — more than double the originally projected 90-minute experience.

The audience has skewed heavily toward people ages 18 to 35, with roughly 70% identifying as female.

But the exhibit's intensity has also led to unusual physical reactions.

More than 20 visitors have fainted during the experience — primarily younger men — though organizers say all incidents were minor and did not require medical intervention.

Staffing has since been increased throughout the exhibit to monitor guests and respond quickly if needed.

Inside the exhibit

The exhibition is one of the largest private collections of its kind, built over more than 15 years with contributions from over 100 collectors.

It spans 27 themed sections, exploring:

Criminal psychology and behavioral patterns

Forensic science and investigative techniques

Cultural narratives surrounding serial crime

A memorial section honoring victims

Some of the most viewed artifacts include:

Glasses worn by Jeffrey Dahmer

Items used by John Wayne Gacy during incarceration

Historical materials tied to Ted Bundy and other high-profile cases

A section on capital punishment — including an electric chair — has also drawn strong reactions from visitors.

Not just shock value

Organizers emphasize the exhibit is designed to educate, not sensationalize.

Through real artifacts and detailed analysis, the experience aims to challenge misconceptions shaped by media portrayals and offer a deeper understanding of serial crime and its societal impact.