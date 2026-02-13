New true crime exhibit at Pullman Yards goes into the minds of notorious serial killers

If you are a true crime junkie, there is a new exhibit in Atlanta that's for you, but it's not for the faint of heart.

"Serial Killer: The Exhibition" is a 40-room exhibit looking into the minds of some of history's most notorious figures.

Inside Atlanta's Pullman Yards, you'll find what organizers call the largest collection of artifacts belonging to serial killers — including Jeffery Dahmer's glasses.

"One hundred and fifty serial killers in total. We have more than 2,000 objects in total. We have letters, original artifacts and things that belonged to the serial killers," Giancarlo Guerra said.

"Serial Killer: The Exhibition" features more than 2,000 objects belonging to some of history's most notorious killers. CBS News Atlanta

Author and psychologist Dr. Bill Kimberlin donated some of the objects.

"I've amassed over 3,000 pieces of art aside from the letters that all of these guys from all over the country have sent me," Kimberlin said.

You can see some pretty graphic things, but one thing you won't see: any mention of Wayne Williams or the Atlanta child murders.

"There's so much controversy that still surrounds that individual. There's a lot of questions on whether his guilt or innocence is in fact there, and there's a lot of families in Atlanta that are still impacted," Kimberlin said.

There are many opportunities to learn.

"Focused a lot about education, on top of the victim. But they're also going to see what they think they're going to see, some of the worst of the worst, but come away with some of the best knowledge," Kimberlin said.

Dozens of immersive rooms unlocking the mysteries behind some of the world's most notorious killers.

The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pullman Yards in Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood.