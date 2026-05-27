Sen. Raphael Warnock presses CFTC for answers on suspicious oil trades tied to Iran conflict

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for answers from federal regulators amid growing scrutiny surrounding suspiciously timed oil trades linked to developments in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, as Americans continue grappling with economic uncertainty and rising energy costs tied to the war.

In a letter obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Warnock pressed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, for updates on an investigation into unusual oil futures trading activity that occurred shortly before major announcements related to the conflict.

The CFTC, which oversees U.S. derivatives and commodities markets, has reportedly been examining a series of massive oil trades placed ahead of key announcements connected to President Donald Trump's shifting approach to the Iran conflict. Federal investigators are looking into whether traders may have improperly benefited from access to nonpublic government information.

The scrutiny intensified after lawmakers and market analysts pointed to several "well-timed" trades that appeared to anticipate dramatic swings in oil prices. One trade reportedly involved an approximately $950 million bet on oil prices falling shortly before a ceasefire-related announcement involving Iran sent crude prices tumbling.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse previously urged the CFTC to investigate what they described as "unusual trading patterns" tied to announcements surrounding the Iran conflict, warning the activity raised serious concerns about potential insider trading and public trust in financial markets.

The CFTC has publicly acknowledged concerns surrounding fraud and market manipulation tied to the trades. Chairman Michael Selig told lawmakers the agency would pursue anyone found to have violated federal law.

Warnock's push for answers comes as many Georgians continue feeling the economic effects of instability in global energy markets during the conflict. Gas prices, utility costs and broader inflation concerns have become central political issues across the country, with fluctuations in oil prices directly impacting consumers from metro Atlanta to rural Georgia.

Oil markets are especially sensitive during periods of geopolitical instability involving Iran because of the country's influence over global energy supply routes and production concerns in the Middle East. Analysts say even the perception of escalation or de-escalation can trigger sharp swings in crude prices within minutes.

The investigation also arrives during broader national debates over ethics, transparency and whether politically connected individuals could be profiting from wartime volatility while ordinary Americans absorb the economic fallout.

At this stage, no allegations of wrongdoing have been formally filed against any specific traders or firms, and investigators have not publicly identified who placed the trades under review.

Federal officials have cautioned that proving insider trading in commodities markets can be difficult due to the complexity and speed of modern trading systems.