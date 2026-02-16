Savannah K-8 teacher killed in crash after man fleeing ICE slams into her car

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A beloved Savannah teacher is being remembered by students, parents and colleagues after she was killed in a traffic crash Monday morning while a man fleeing federal immigration authorities allegedly ran a red light and slammed into her vehicle.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, described as a Guatemalan national with a final order of removal. During the attempted traffic stop, Vasquez Lopez initially complied but then fled, making a reckless U-turn and running a red light before colliding with another vehicle.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. just outside Hesse K-8 School, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say the female driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Authorities later identified her as Dr. Linda Davis, a teacher at Hesse K-8.

Investigators determined that Lopez crashed into the victim's vehicle while fleeing from DHS/ICE officers who were attempting to initiate a traffic stop. Chatham County Police emphasized they were not involved in the federal operation or pursuit and were unaware of it until after the crash.

Lopez is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

School community in mourning

In a Facebook post, Hesse K-8 Principal Alonna McMullen described Dr. Davis as "a beloved member of our school family" whose loss has deeply affected the campus.

"The students and staff will react in different ways to the death of one of our school community members," McMullen wrote, noting that counselors and district mental health personnel are available to support students and staff during this time.

The school said it has implemented its crisis response plan to help students process the tragedy while maintaining as normal a routine as possible.

Parents were encouraged to reach out to the school if their child needs additional support.

Federal and local response

ICE officials called the crash a "deadly consequence" of individuals fleeing law enforcement during enforcement actions.

The Chatham County Police Department said it does not anticipate further comment on the crash investigation, as the case remains ongoing.

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Davis have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. CBS News Atlanta will provide updates as more information becomes available.