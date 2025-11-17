Sandy Springs woman arrested after 11-year-old daughter found dead during wellness check, police say

Sandy Springs police have charged a woman with murder after her 11-year-old daughter was found dead in her condominium, officials say.

The Sandy Springs Police Department says officers responded to the Laurel Grove Condominiums on Carpenter Drive on Saturday morning after a concerned family member requested they do a wellness check.

During the check, authorities say they found "Shannon Grimes in her residence with her deceased 11-year-old daughter."

Investigators have not shared any details about the girl's cause of death at this time.

Officers took Grimes into custody. While the specific charges have not been released, officials used the word "murder" in their press release.

"Criminal charges are pending," the Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Sandy Springs Police Department.