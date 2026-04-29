Sandy Spring police officer back on duty 6 months after he was hit by motorcycle

A Sandy Springs police officer is back on duty months after he was hit by a motorcycle while working an accident.

On the night of Sept. 20, Officer Citta responded to a crash on SR-400 north of Hammond Drive. While putting down traffic cones at the scene, authorities say a motorcycle driver traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and was ejected from his vehicle. The now-driverless motorcycle hit Citta and the other vehicle.

The crash broke multiple bones in the officer's legs. Citta said it took him eight weeks to walk again.

After half a year of physical therapy, Citta returned to work at the police department.

"The first time I put my uniform on was a mix of anxiety as well as excitement," he said. "I was happy to be back at work, but still a little bit of nerves after everything that happened."

Sandy Springs Officer Citta is back on the job after six months of physical therapy. Sandy Springs Police Department

Citta also achieved another major goal: running a 5K. Citta said that the Sandy Springs police chief and other officers joined him on the recent run.

He said his advice to other officers working through serious injuries they received while on the job was to stay motivated.

"Push as hard as you can, and within doctor's orders, and do the best that you can," Citta said.

The motorcycle driver in the crash, identified as Riad I. Ahmed, is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving.