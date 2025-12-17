Salad dressings recalled in 27 U.S. states because they could contain "foreign objects"
Ventura Foods is recalling thousands of cases of salad dressings sold at retailers including Costco and Publix because the condiments could contain "foreign objects," according to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration.
More than 3,500 cases of different varieties of salad dressing could be contaminated by "black plastic planting material" in granulated onion, an ingredient in the dressings, according to the FDA.
Irvine, California-based Ventura Foods initiated the voluntary recall on Nov. 6. The salad dressing products were distributed to seven different retailers at 42 store locations across 27 states. The company is recalling the following types of salad dressing:
- Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip
- Ventura Caesar Dressing
- Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing
- Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Caesar Dressing served at Costco Service Deli
- Caesar Dressing served at Costco Food Court
- Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch
The dressings were sold at Costco and six other retailers across the following states:
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Costco issued an alert in November notifying customers that it was recalling the Ventura Foods dressings. The retailer also said people should stop consuming the products and that they could return them to stores for a full refund.