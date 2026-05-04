Georgia double amputee Rodney Taylor reunited with family after release from ICE custody

Rodney Taylor, a double amputee and Atlanta father of seven, is now back with his family after over a year in custody at a South Georgia immigration detention center.

In a statement on behalf of the barber and his family, advocates said that Taylor is home after he was released from custody over the weekend.

In a GoFundMe post to raise money for necessities, Taylor is seen in a photo posing with some of his children in their home.

"My wife wanted me to experience Christmas and coming home is indeed the Christmas wish I've been praying for," Taylor wrote on the fundraiser's page.

Rodney Taylor and some of his family pose with their Christmas Tree after Taylor was released over the weekend. GoFundMe

Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath has been one of the lawmakers pushing for information about Taylor's case in Washington, D.C. On Monday, McBath said she is "very relieved" Taylor has been reunited with his family but warned that his experience reflects broader concerns inside immigration detention centers.

"I am very relieved to know that Rodney Taylor is currently reunited with his family," McBath said in a statement. "However, we know that the despicable and inhumane treatment of detainees in ICE facilities continues."

Taylor had been held at Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia for nearly a year, according to advocates and earlier congressional records. He was detained in connection with a decades-old burglary charge from 1997, which was later pardoned in 2010, advocates said. He has also had a pending green card application.

His case drew attention from lawmakers, disability rights advocates, and immigration groups, who argued he was not receiving adequate medical care while detained.

They previously alleged he went days without proper hygiene access, suffered complications after his prosthetics broke following a fall, and was not provided consistent disability accommodations, including adequate mobility assistance.

Advocates also said he was being considered for deportation to Liberia, a country he left as a child.

A habeas corpus petition filed on his behalf in September 2025 remains pending, according to court filings.

McBath said she plans to continue oversight efforts focused on how detainees with disabilities are treated in federal immigration custody.

"My advocacy for Rodney and my oversight of the treatment of detainees with disabilities must continue because we know Rodney was not alone," she said.

Now out of custody, Taylor and his family have asked for space while they work on restarting their lives.

ICE has not publicly shared any details about the circumstances of Taylor's release.