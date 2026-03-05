McBath confronts Kristi Noem on treatment of disabled Georgia ICE detainee: "This is truly a miscarriage of justice."

The treatment of a disabled immigrant detainee inside one of Georgia's largest immigration detention centers is drawing renewed scrutiny after a tense congressional exchange between U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — just hours before President Donald Trump fired Noem from her post.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, McBath confronted Noem about the case of Rodney Taylor, a double amputee detained at Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia. McBath accused federal officials of allowing inhumane conditions inside the facility.

Taylor, who has lived in the United States since childhood, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for nearly a year despite severe disabilities and a decades-old conviction that was later pardoned.

McBath described disturbing conditions Taylor allegedly experienced while detained.

"He went six days without showering because the detention center lacked the appropriate medical equipment," McBath said during the hearing. She added that Taylor was forced to crawl through unsanitary conditions just to access basic hygiene facilities.

"This is despicable. It's inhumane torture that no person should have to endure," McBath said.

Noem told lawmakers she was unfamiliar with the case but promised to review it.

"I will certainly look into it and ensure that this center is held to the same standards as our federal detention standards," Noem said.

Hours later, Trump announced he had removed Noem as DHS secretary, though the administration has not said whether the hearing or Taylor's case played any role in the decision.

A coalition of disability rights advocates, immigrant rights groups, and community members is calling for the immediate release of Taylor.

According to a letter sent to detention center leadership and federal immigration officials, Taylor has endured nearly 12 months of what advocates describe as medical neglect, including a failure to provide required disability accommodations and adequate prosthetic care.

"Rodney's continued detention under these conditions is medically unsafe, possibly life-threatening, and legally indefensible," the coalition wrote in the letter addressed to Stewart Detention Center Warden Jason Streeval, Taylor's deportation officer, and the Atlanta ICE Field Office Director.

Taylor, who is originally from Liberia and arrived in the United States at age two, is currently being held in connection with a 1997 burglary charge that was pardoned in 2010.

He has a pending green card application.

Fall and ongoing medical issues

Advocates say Taylor's health has worsened significantly during his time in detention.

Last May, his prosthetics - which the coalition says were improperly fitted and inadequately maintained - broke during a fall, leaving him with ongoing pain and medical complications. The group says he has experienced inconsistent access to medical care and a failure to follow key elements of his treatment plan, including professional prosthetic maintenance.

The letter also raises concerns about disability access inside the facility. According to advocates, Taylor has been provided a wheelchair that is only available for limited transport and must be pushed by another detainee. He has not been assigned a designated aide to help him access essential areas such as the commissary or visitation rooms.

As a result, advocates say Taylor has been forced to propel himself using his partially functional hand, causing further injury.

"My husband entered detention alive and well. Now, he has more chronic medical illnesses than before detention," said Mildred Pierre, Taylor's wife. "ICE cannot provide the full medical attention he requires to stay alive. He is wasting away in detention."

Broader pattern of neglect

Several organizations, including El Refugio, We Are CASA, the UndocuBlack Network, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, say Taylor's case reflects broader concerns about the detention of medically vulnerable people nationwide.

They argue Stewart Detention Center is not equipped to provide the level of care Taylor requires and warn that continued detention could result in irreversible harm.

Federal law requires that people in government custody receive adequate medical care and reasonable accommodations for disabilities.

When a facility cannot provide appropriate care, continued detention can become unsafe and unlawful. The coalition is calling for Taylor's immediate release, access to outside medical specialists, proper prosthetic care and consistent mobility assistance.

Legal status and pending case

A habeas corpus petition was filed on Taylor's behalf in September 2025. That case is still pending, according to advocates. He is represented by attorneys Sarah Owings and Helen Parsonage.

Advocates say without immediate action, Taylor faces continued injury and potentially permanent damage while in government custody, despite what they describe as clear authority for officials to release him.

"Rodney is not the worst of the worst," McBath said during the hearing. "This is truly a miscarriage of justice."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to ICE Atlanta, Stewart Detention Center officials, and Rep. McBath's office for additional comment.