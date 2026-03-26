Georgia lawmakers, advocates push to halt deportation of detained Atlanta father amid health concerns

A group of Georgia lawmakers, immigration advocates and family members gathered outside an Atlanta ICE office Thursday morning, urging federal officials to stop the deportation of Rodney Taylor, a detained father of seven who supporters say is facing worsening health conditions behind bars.

The demonstration centered on a letter signed by state legislators and a petition with more than 7,500 signatures, both hand-delivered to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, calling for Taylor's immediate release and a halt to his deportation proceedings.

Taylor, a Black double amputee, is currently being held at Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia. Advocates say immigration officials have issued travel documents to deport him to Liberia — a country they note he has not lived in since he was a toddler.

Lawmakers call for humanitarian release

State Rep. Gabriel Sanchez, one of several lawmakers who spoke at the press conference, said the push to free Taylor has grown into a sustained, community-led effort over the past year.

"It has been over one year since Rodney's detainment," Sanchez said. "We have seen a community-led effort to secure his release, and we will continue fighting until he is free."

Sanchez and others described conditions inside Stewart Detention Center as deeply concerning, pointing to allegations of inadequate medical care and poor living conditions. While CBS News Atlanta has not independently verified those claims, they reflect broader concerns long raised by immigrant rights groups about detention facilities across Georgia.

Rep. Segun Adeyina, who represents parts of Gwinnett County and says Taylor is his constituent, framed the issue as one of basic humanity.

"When a person's health is in jeopardy, will we act with humanity?" Adeyina said, calling on ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to grant Taylor a humanitarian release.

Family describes worsening health inside detention

Taylor's wife, Mildred Danis-Taylor, delivered an emotional account of her husband's condition, saying he has experienced severe flu-like symptoms and has gone weeks without medical attention.

"He put in a request for a sick call three weeks ago," she said. "He still has not had medical attention… I'm afraid for my husband to die in detention."

She described him as more than a detainee, emphasizing his role as a father, husband and community member.

"He's not just an A-number," she said. "He's a human being whose life matters."

Advocates point to broader concerns in Georgia detention centers

Immigration attorneys and advocacy groups say Taylor's case highlights systemic concerns about medical care inside detention facilities statewide.

Samantha Hamilton, an attorney with Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, said her organization regularly hears complaints from detainees across multiple ICE facilities in Georgia.

"People detained in ICE custody regularly report being denied medical care, necessary medication and life-saving procedures," Hamilton said. "Rodney Taylor's case is among the worst cases of medical neglect that I've heard."

Advocates are also using Taylor's case to call for the closure of Stewart Detention Center, citing what they describe as ongoing inhumane conditions.

Federal response remains unclear

As of Thursday morning, the group says they have not received a response from ICE or DHS regarding the letter or petition.

Officials with those agencies have not publicly commented on Taylor's case. CBS News Atlanta reached out to ICE priorly for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

Advocates argue that immigration authorities have discretion to pause deportations in cases involving serious medical concerns, even as legal proceedings continue.

Taylor's supporters also note his case remains active, raising concerns about due process if deportation moves forward.

A growing campaign

Thursday's demonstration is part of a broader national campaign calling for Taylor's release and greater scrutiny of immigration detention practices.

Supporters say the large number of petition signatures reflects growing public attention — and pressure.

"That means people are watching," Mildred Danis-Taylor said. "That means people care. That means people know this is wrong."

For now, advocates say they plan to continue escalating their efforts until federal officials act.

"We will not stop," she said. "Rodney deserves to come home."