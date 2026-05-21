Roblox faces renewed scrutiny as child safety advocates urge FTC investigation

Two national child safety advocacy groups are calling on federal regulators to investigate the online gaming platform Roblox, adding to growing legal and political pressure over allegations that children are being exposed to predators through the platform's communication features.

Fairplay and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation filed a request Wednesday asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Roblox, arguing that the platform's social and communication tools are "developmentally inappropriate" for children and could place young users at risk of grooming and exploitation.

The request comes as Roblox continues to face mounting lawsuits from states and families across the country — including here in Georgia.

According to the filing, advocacy groups claim children are "highly attuned to the social aspects of the platform," but that those same features may expose them to harmful interactions with adults online.

The groups also argue Roblox may have misrepresented the safety of its platform and alleged that some engagement-driven features and virtual currency systems could violate federal consumer protection laws.

Georgia connection

The latest action follows previous reporting by CBS News Atlanta on growing concerns over Roblox and online child safety.

Earlier this year, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr investigated Roblox over child safety concerns and examined how Georgia officials were reviewing allegations tied to online exploitation risks involving the platform.

CBS News Atlanta also previously reported on the broader debate surrounding digital safety for children and teens in Georgia families: As Georgia investigates Roblox, a larger debate emerges over child safety in the digital age

While Georgia has not announced a lawsuit against Roblox, several states have already taken legal action.

States, families continue filing lawsuits

According to the update, Oklahoma recently became the latest state to sue Roblox, alleging the company "turned a blind eye as predators targeted and exploited minors on its platform." Indiana filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month.

Florida, Texas, Iowa and Kentucky are also among the states pursuing litigation connected to child safety concerns on the platform.

Families involved in lawsuits generally allege that predators posed as children, contacted minors through Roblox and later groomed or exploited them. Plaintiffs claim the company prioritized user engagement and profits over stronger safety protections.

In December, federal courts consolidated many of the lawsuits into a multidistrict litigation proceeding, commonly known as an MDL, which allows similar cases to move through the legal system together before one judge.

As of early May, nearly 150 Roblox lawsuits had reportedly been filed within the MDL.

Parents and users seeking more information about the ongoing litigation can visit:

Roblox lawsuit updates, settlements and filing information

Roblox has previously said it invests heavily in moderation and safety tools designed to protect younger users on the platform.