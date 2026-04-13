Roblox to introduce age-based accounts in latest effort to shore up safety measures

Roblox Corporation said Monday it will introduce new age-based accounts for young users as the company seeks to step up safety measures on its online gaming platform.

Roblox said the accounts, which will roll out in early June, will tailor content, communication and parental controls more closely to users' ages. The California-based company said it will automatically assign users ages 5 to 8 to a Roblox Kids account and users ages 9 to 15 to a separate account called Roblox Select.

Users under age 9 will be prevented from using the chat function, while users 9 to 15 will be able to use it to a limited degree. At age 16, users will have full access to the online gaming platform and all of its features, except restricted content, which is limited to users age 18 and older, according to Roblox.

Earlier this year, Roblox rolled out an age verification system in an effort to limit communication between adults and children under 16.

The new safety measures come after a barrage of lawsuits from families alleging the platform doesn't do enough to shield children from harmful content and communication with older users.

Roblox is a virtual gaming platform that allows users to create and play games with others.

Over 150 million people use Roblox every day, according to Roblox co-founder and CEO Dave Baszucki, who spoke with "CBS Mornings" in November 2025.

At the time, Baszucki touted the company's safety efforts, saying he thinks they will become the "new standard" for other gaming and social apps.