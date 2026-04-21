Riders rescued after becoming trapped on stalled SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel​, officials say

Atlanta firefighters rescued two people who had gotten trapped after the SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel stalled on Monday night, officials said.

Authorities say they received a call from the riders in one of the cars reporting that the large Ferris wheel near Centennial Olympic Park had "stopped operating."

"Firefighters arrived quickly and coordinated with on-site personnel, standing by with the training and capability to assist if needed," the Atlanta Fire Department told CBS News Atlanta.

Thankfully, the maintenance crew was able to get the ride going again, and the pair were safely brought down without injuries.

Officials have not shared any information about what may have caused the stall.

SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel seen in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28, 2019. Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

The situation comes months after the observation wheel reopened in February after going down for maintenance following a lightning strike in January. The ride's operator said the attraction was completely dismantled and repaired to ensure its operation would remain safe.

SkyView Atlanta's observation wheel rises more than 200 feet above Centennial Olympic Park and offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Each ride lasts about seven to 12 minutes.