Rescue crews save injured hiker amid sudden snowfall on Georgia's Appalachian Trail

Rescue crews responded to an injured hiker who was found near the shelter at Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail.

The hiker, who had begun his journey on Sunday and had to spend the night on the trail, became stranded after sustaining an injury and was unable to safely exit the woods without assistance.

Rescue crews respond to an injured hiker near the Springer Mountain shelter, the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. Fannin County Emergency Management Agency

Located within the Chattahoochee National Forest, Springer Mountain marks the beginning of the approximately 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail, stretching from Georgia to Maine. Although the area attracts many day hikers and backpackers, its rugged and remote terrain poses significant challenges for emergency responders, who often must hike long distances over steep ground to reach those in need.

Rescuers successfully reached the injured hiker and assisted him safely out of the area.

Dramatic shifts in weather conditions added to the difficulty of the rescue. When the hiker set out, temperatures were around 66°F, but by the time crews reached him, conditions had plummeted to 26°F with snow falling and a light layer blanketing the ground, complicating efforts for both the hiker and the rescuers.

Officials remind the public that conditions in the North Georgia mountains can change rapidly, especially during this time of year. Those planning to hike the Appalachian Trail or other backcountry areas are advised to:

• Check the forecast before heading out

• Carry appropriate cold weather gear and emergency supplies

• Let someone know your route and expected return time

• Be prepared for rapidly changing mountain weather

Authorities commended all personnel involved in the successful rescue for their dedication and hard work.