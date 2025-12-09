Republican Sen. John F. Kennedy resigning to focus on Georgia lieutenant governor's race

Georgia state Sen. John F. Kennedy is resigning from his seat effective immediately to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor.

In a press release announcing his resignation, Kennedy, who represents Senate District 18, says that he is hopeful that his timing will allow his constituents to have a senator "who will be entirely focused on their needs and priorities—not a statewide campaign."

"When Susan and I decided to announce my campaign for Lt. Governor, we knew this race would take our full focus and commitment because that's what the people of our state deserve," Kennedy said. It is clear to me that continuing my service in the state senate while also running for Lt. Governor would be a disservice to both my constituents and the thousands of hardworking Georgians who have pledged their support for our vision for this state.

Kennedy was first elected to the state Senate in 2014 and served as former Gov. Nathan Deal's floor leader as a freshman and was eventually voted by his colleagues to be Senate President Pro Tempore. He served as vice-chairman of the Senate's Banking and Financial Services Committee, as secretary of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee, and as a member of the Appropriations, Judiciary, and Reapportionment and Redistricting Committees.

Georgia state Sen. John F. Kennedy speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Trump arrives for a campaign rally on Nov. 3, 2024, in Macon. Mike Stewart / AP

The Georgia attorney announced his candidacy in June, less than a month before current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones declared that he would run to replace Gov. Brian Kemp, who is term-limited.

Kennedy will face Rep. David Clark, Sen. Greg Dolezal, Senate Majority Leader Steeve Gooch, researcher Brenda Nelson-Porter, veteran Takosha Swan, Sen. Blake Tillery, and former officer Jerry Timbs in the Republican primary.

Two Democratic candidates have announced their candidacy: Sen. John McLaurin and accountant Richard N. Wright.