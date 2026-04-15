Republican Clay Fuller sworn into House after winning Georgia's 14th District special election

Republican Clay Fuller was sworn into the U.S. House on Tuesday night, officially taking office as the new representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

Fuller won a special election last week to fill the seat previously held by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, defeating Democrat Shawn Harris by about 12 percentage points, according to poll results. The margin marked a notable shift compared to recent presidential performance in the district.

The current House now stands at 431 members: 217 Republicans, 213 Democrats, and one independent who caucuses with Republicans.

The 14th District, in northwest Georgia, has leaned strongly Republican in recent elections. President Donald Trump won the district by 37 points in 2024, and Greene won it by 29 points in 2024 and nearly 32 points in 2022.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (R) holds a ceremonial swearing-in of Rep. Clay Fuller (R-GA) (L) as Fuller's wife Kate (C) looks on at the U.S. Capitol on April 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Fuller won a special runoff election to fill the seat that was vacated by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and will be serving the remainder of the current term. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Fuller's narrower win represented one of the larger swings in a House special election during Trump's second term, compared with recent cycles.

After being sworn in, Fuller posted on social media: "I will uphold and defend the Constitution every single day I serve in Congress. Thank you, voters of GA-14, for trusting me to fight for you and our freedoms. Let's get to work."

He also said he plans to cosponsor his first piece of legislation, the "Save America Act," focused on election integrity, and said he looks forward to working with President Donald Trump on the issue.