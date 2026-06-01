Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking dog in metro Atlanta

Gwinnett County officials are warning residents to use caution after a raccoon tested positive for rabies over the weekend.

Officials say the raccoon attacked a dog near Biltmore Oaks Drive in the Bethlehem area on May 26.

Testing revealed that the animal was infected with the potentially deadly virus.

The disease, which can be transmitted through bites and scratches from infected animals, is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms occur. Those symptoms include muscle aches, fever, vomiting, and general weakness and discomfort.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says all unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal need to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

Georgia is a rabies-endemic state, which means the virus can be found in wildlife year-round. Officials say that means it's important for residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations and avoid animals that may be behaving in unusual ways. Earlier in May, a DeKalb County raccoon tested positive for rabies.

If you have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or an animal suspected to have rabies, seek medial care immediately and let your provider know about the possible exposure. After that, contact GNR Public Health at (770) 339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

To report an animal behaving in an unusual way, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at (770) 339-3200, ext. 5576.