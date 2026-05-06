Raccoon, dead cat test positive for rabies in DeKalb County neighborhood

DeKalb County officials are warning residents in the Lithonia area about a positive rabies case involving a raccoon and a dead cat.

Authorities say the raccoon tested positive for rabies on Sunday.

Georgia is a rabies endemic state, which means that the virus can be found in wildlife all year long. Officials say that means it's important for residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

The disease, which can be transmitted through bites and scratches from infected animals, is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms occur. Those symptoms include muscle aches, fever, vomiting, and general weakness and discomfort. The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says all unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal need to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

Residents should watch their pets for unusual activity. If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, seek medical attention immediately.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at (404) 294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or (404) 294-2519 after hours.