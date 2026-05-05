Qualifying dates set for special election for remainder of David Scott's congressional term

The Georgia Secretary of State's office has shared new details about House District 13's special election following the death of longtime lawmaker David Scott.

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to hold the special election for Scott's former seat on July 28.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that candidates will need to qualify on Monday, May 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fee for qualifying will be $5,220.

June 29 will be the last day to register to vote in the election, and early voting will begin on July 6.

At least two candidates have announced plans to run in the special election. Marcye Scott, the late lawmaker's daughter, said she would launch a campaign to succeed him during her father's memorial service. Dr. Everton Blair, who is running in May's primary election for the seat, has also announced his campaign.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a runoff election on Aug. 25.

Whoever wins the election will fill the vacancy left by Scott's death until whoever is elected in November is sworn in next year.