Potential ISIS-inspired terror attack thwarted in North Carolina, teen arrested, officials say

A potential New Year's Eve terror attack was thwarted in North Carolina, authorities announced Friday. A suspect is in custody, accused of planning to attack a grocery store and a fast food restaurant in the town of Mint Hill, which is located near Charlotte.

The 18-year-old suspect, identified as Christian Sturdivant, had been planning the attack for about a year, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said at a news conference.

He allegedly planned to use knives and hammers in the attack. When the FBI executed a search warrant at the suspect's home, investigators found those weapons hidden under his bed and notes detailing his alleged plans for the attack, Ferguson said.

The FBI's field office in Charlotte, North Carolina, said the suspect was "directly inspired" by ISIS. Investigators believe he was working alone, Ferguson said.

According to investigators, the suspect spoke about his plans for the attack with an undercover FBI agent who he thought was involved with ISIS.

"He was preparing for jihad, and innocent people were going to die," Ferguson said.

The suspect worked at a Burger King, but the U.S. attorney didn't say whether that restaurant was a target of the alleged plot.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announces the arrest of an 18-year-old suspected of plotting an ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina, Jan. 2, 2026. CBS News

FBI Special Agent James Barnacle Jr., who's in charge of the bureau's field office in North Carolina, told reporters the suspect is a U.S. citizen. He first came on the FBI's radar in January 2022 when he was allegedly in contact over social media with an unidentified ISIS member who told him to dress in black, knock on people's doors and attack them with a hammer, Barnacle said.

Following that alleged conversation, the suspect left his home dressed in black with a hammer, but his family intervened, Barnacle said. No charges were filed, and he underwent psychological care.

The FBI was told the suspect no longer had access to social media, but the Charlotte field office learned last month he was back on social media, Barnacle said. The suspect was identified as the alleged holder of a TikTok account with multiple posts in support of ISIS.

The FBI attempted to have the suspect involuntarily committed for medical attention Monday night, but a state magistrate denied the request, Ferguson said. Barnacle said the FBI arrested him on New Year's Eve as he was being released from a local medical facility.

Sturdivant made his initial appearance in federal court Friday morning, Ferguson said. He has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Friday's announcement comes less than three weeks after officials in Southern California charged four members of a far-left anti-government group for allegedly planning a series of bomb attacks on New Year's Eve.