Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers responding to "police emergency" on Emory campus near CDC headquarters, university says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Emory University has sent out an alert to students about a police emergency on campus.

In the message, the university said the emergency was ongoing at Emory Point near the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Clifton Road.

CBS News Atlanta's cameras saw Emory officer with long guns in the mixed-use development.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

emory-police-emergency.jpg
Officers are responding to reports of a police emergency on Emory University's campus. CBS News Atlanta

Details about the emergency remain limited at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as soon as they are available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue