Officers responding to "police emergency" on Emory campus near CDC headquarters, university says

Emory University has sent out an alert to students about a police emergency on campus.

In the message, the university said the emergency was ongoing at Emory Point near the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Clifton Road.

CBS News Atlanta's cameras saw Emory officer with long guns in the mixed-use development.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are responding to reports of a police emergency on Emory University's campus. CBS News Atlanta

Details about the emergency remain limited at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as soon as they are available.