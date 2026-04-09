Police chase through Buckhead ends in crash, injuries reported at Peachtree and Piedmont

A police chase through Buckhead ended in a crash at one of the neighborhood's busiest intersections Thursday night, leaving multiple people injured, including Georgia State Patrol troopers.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers attempted to stop a Range Rover on Peachtree Road when the driver refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit through the area.

Authorities say the suspect sped through a red light at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road, slamming into a civilian vehicle and bringing the chase to a violent stop.

After the crash, the driver reportedly ran from the scene, leading troopers on a foot pursuit.

During that chase, two troopers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Another trooper deployed a taser, successfully apprehending the suspect, officials said.

The suspect and the driver of the civilian vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The civilian driver declined transport to the hospital, while the suspect was taken for medical clearance before being booked.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the intersection was shut down for several hours as investigators worked to process evidence and clear damaged vehicles.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or possible charges at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.