Multiple officers injured after police chase through Buckhead ends in crash A police chase through Buckhead ended in a multi-vehicle crash at one of the area’s busiest intersections, leaving multiple people injured, including Georgia State Patrol troopers. Authorities say troopers initially tried to stop a Range Rover on Peachtree Road, but the driver refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit through the neighborhood. The chase came to a violent stop when the suspect sped through a red light at Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road, slamming into another vehicle. CBS Atlanta was on the scene exclusively as the driver ran from the scene after the crash, leading troopers on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody. Officials say two troopers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, while the suspect and the civilian driver also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection was shut down for hours as crews cleared the scene, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.