Peabo Bryson's family announces private Atlanta homegoing service, public livestream

The family of legendary R&B singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson has announced plans for a private homegoing service in Atlanta to celebrate the life and legacy of the two-time Grammy Award winner.

In a statement released Thursday, Bryson's family thanked fans, friends and fellow artists for the outpouring of support they have received following the singer's death.

The family said a private gathering will be held on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, for relatives and loved ones to honor Bryson's memory.

A private, invite-only Celebration of Life homegoing service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Antioch Baptist Church in northwest Atlanta.

According to the family, the service will feature musical tributes from Grammy Award-winning singer Regina Belle, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist BeBe Winans and Grammy-nominated recording artist Ruben Studdard.

Professional funeral services are being handled by Murray Brothers Funeral Home of Atlanta.

Although the service will not be open to the public, Bryson's family said it will be livestreamed to allow fans around the world an opportunity to celebrate the singer's life and contributions to music.

Bryson, whose career spanned decades, became known for a string of R&B and pop hits as well as acclaimed duets, including collaborations with Regina Belle, Roberta Flack and Celine Dion, his family told CBS News. His powerful ballads - such as Disney movie hits "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World" - and his distinctive voice earned him multiple Grammy Awards and a lasting place in American music history. He was 75.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking supporters to make memorial donations to the Mr. Robert "Peabo" Bryson Student Scholarship Endowment Fund at Morris Brown College or Antioch Urban Ministries.

Here's a link to Monday's livestream.